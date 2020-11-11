ASHPICKS Product Review: FIXY Makeup Kit

FIX BROKEN MAKEUP – FIXY Makeup Kit

Price: $43.99+

No need to ruin your mascara over broken eyeshadow! FIXY Makeup offers a fast and easy solution to fix your broken makeup in just minutes! Fixing broken makeup saves you money and the kit includes step-by-step instructions so anyone, even young children, can figure it out. The FIXY Family (customers) loves that they can create their very own shades by blending colors they never use. They also love that they can remove the hard to reach makeup around the corners of their makeup pans to make beautifully new pressed makeup. Beauty fanatics have even found the kit to be the perfect tool for depotting makeup.

