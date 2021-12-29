Authentic Mexican food in Mount Pleasant at Cachita’s Kitchen!

Looking for the most authentic, delicious Mexican food? We might know the spot!

Erik Hernandez and Jose Cruz

Cachita’s Kitchen is a food truck operated by best friends Erik Hernandez and Jose Cruz. Their journey began with a small trailer a few years ago.

“We continued working but we’ve save a little money and put it into our dream,” says Hernandez.

While Hernandez operates behind-the-scenes, Cruz is the head chef of the restaurant. In fact, the name comes from his nickname “Cachita.” He works tirelessly every day prepping and cooking to provide the best authentic Mexican food for his customers. He says this love and passion for cuisine comes from his family back in Mexico.

“My grandma taught me a lot. Sometimes when I don’t know how to make a dish I call my Grandma!” says Cruz.

Today, the food truck is a community staple. It’s typically parked at 1340 Chuck Dawley Boulevard in Mount Pleasant in the Signarama parking lot. They are open every day of the week except for Monday.

Cachita’s Kitchen also offers catering for events. If you want more information, click here.