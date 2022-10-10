Need to unplug and unwind? Let us introduce you to The NOW!

Located within the Oyster Park shopping destination, home to local restaurants, fan-favorite fitness studios and specialty wellness boutiques.

The NOW is designed to serve as a sanctuary from the bustling city. Our aesthetic incorporates raw elements and natural materials to create a chic, minimalist oasis.

Interiors are inspired by nature. Natural wood surfaces and exposed beams are coupled with sheep skins and rawhides, cactus galleries and crystal grids. All the elements are aligned with nature and form the ultimate escape for next level relaxation.

For a limited time, we are offering a special “Be Our Guest” deal: a $50 gift card for just $25! Click here to learn more!