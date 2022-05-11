Vincent Chicco’s, like its namesake, history and tradition is what shape this new modern take on classic Italian-American fare. Tucked back on Hutson Alley, Vincent Chico’s is a serene hideaway offering refined Italian cuisine with fresh ingredients, handmade pasta, and house-made sauces.
For a limited time, we are offering a $50 gift certificate for just $25! These certificates will also be accepted at the Victor Social Club next door! Click here to purchase.
