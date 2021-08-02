Beating the Heat: Sangaree Animal Hospital at Cane Bay gives tips on how to keep pets cool this summer

Here in South Carolina summers are a doozy! Not only do we have to work hard to stay cool — so do pets! Living Local sat down to talk with the experts at Sangaree Animal Hospital at Cane Bay to learn some tips help you furry friend beat the heat (until fall finally rolls around).

Dr. Haley Webster is the co-owner and Medical Director at the hospital. She says there are a number of unfortunate side effects she sees during this time of year.





“Now’s the time where pets can get overheated just like people can,” says Webster. “With a heatstroke case usually what you see is some vomiting or diarrhea, you can see lethargy or they’re just feeling very ‘blah’ and typically warm to the touch.”

If you notice that your pet is experiencing some of these symptoms, Webster recommends immediately bringing them in for medical attention because “the sooner they are treated the better the outcome.”



Pups cooling off at The Splash Paw!

As for ways to prevent a visit to the vet…here’s what Dr. Webster believes can help:

Monitoring the amount of time your pet spends outside

Providing plenty of shade and water to drink

Taking walks in the early morning or evening to prevent paws from being burned

Bonus tip: kiddie pools can work great for helping pets cool off!

Sangaree Animal Hospital at Cane Bay has reopened for in-person visits! Want to learn more? Click here.