This Black History Month we’re highlighting the people and places that have made the Lowcountry what it is today. It’s no question that one of the greatest impacts on Southern culture would be Gullah/Geechee cuisine.

We sat down with Darron Campbell, an author and entrepreneur who wants everyone to be able to taste authentic Gullah recipes at home. After writing a children’s book and Gullah cookbook, he created a multipurpose seasoning blend to make it even easier to make those recipes come alive!

The seasoning blend is called Palmetto Blend. You can use it on everything from meat to vegetables – anywhere that needs extra flavor. The Living Local team tried the seasoning for ourselves and it’s absolutely incredible.

To purchase Palmetto Blend or find Charleston’s Gullah Recipes, click here!