“Iconic” is a word that is arguably used too often these days. However, when it comes to Philip Simmons, his ironwork and legacy in the Lowcountry truly embody what it means to be iconic.

The master blacksmith passed away in 2009 after creating hundreds of beautiful ironworks that still decorate the Peninsula and beyond.

One might consider the “honey hive” of his work to be Stolls Alley. According to Lowcountry Walking Tours guide Jim Gresham, you won’t find a street with a greater collection of Philip Simmons artistry anywhere else in the Holy City.

“Charlestonians in the 20th Century had this nostalgia for ornamental ironwork and wanted to bring it back. When they brought it back, filling the void was none other than Philip Simmons,” says Gresham.

Walking through the cobblestone alleyway, Gresham pointed out the iron gates, grates & railings that were crafted by Simmons’ expert hands. He pointed out distinctive qualities that you typically find in one of his pieces. For example: tightly wound coils & the iconic heart shape.

Gresham says his favorite Simmons story of Stolls Alley is a gate called “the Bulldog Gate,” a piece commissioned by a woman named Alida Canfield.

“For the longest time, I was scouring the gate to find an image of ‘the bulldog.’ Well the story goes that Alida had a friend who was renting this house who had a bulldog. The original gate that was here had a space where the bulldog would escape. Philip Simmons was asked to make a full-sized gate to take the entire space so that bulldog couldn’t escape and that’s how it gets the name ‘The Bulldog Gate’,” he says.

Whether it be Philip Simmons Park on the Eastside, featuring his life-sized statue, Philip Simmons High School on Daniel Island, the Philip Simmons Memorial Garden behind the St. John’s Reformed Church on Anson Street, the Simmons Room at the Avery Research Center, or the landmark his former workshop has become on Blake Street; it’s clear the monumental impact that Simmons left on the Lowcountry.

You can visit the Philip Simmons Museum at 30 1/2 Blake Street. For more on his life and legacy, click here.