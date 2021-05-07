Charleston County Parks: Caw Caw Interpretive Center

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - A man has been arrested in Greenville in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in New Jersey last month.

20-year-old Nicholas Wahl was arrested in connection to the April 30 deadly shooting of 27-year-old Dysheem Bruton, a resident walking on Saint Mary St. in Burlington, NJ. He is also accused of shooting a 10-year-old boy in the foot.