CHECK IT OUT: Ethos Athletic Club opens in Downtown Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Whether you're planning to visit with friends, family, or just take a vacation this holiday season, there are a few tips you should keep in mind when traveling with gifts for loved ones.

TIP #1: Wait to wrap if you can.

Wrapped gifts are allowed through TSA security, but if your packages raise any alarm bells, a TSA agent may have to unwrap them. That means all your hard work wrapping could go to waste. If you can, wait to wrap your gifts until you reach your final destination.