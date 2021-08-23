COMING UP: Deepwater Vineyard’s 2021 Grape Stomp Festival

The 2021 Grape Stomp Festival is back and better than ever at Deepwater Vineyard! On Saturday, August 28th you can enjoy all the vineyard has to offer with a once-in-a-lifetime chance of sinking your toes into a big bucket of grapes! Click here for tickets and more details.

Schedule for the Day (Subject to change)

10AM – Gates Open (Bloodys and Mimosas!)

11:00-11:50 – Mike Martin & The Beautiful Mess

12:00 – Kids’ Stomp

12:35 – 1:25 – Mike Martin & The Beautiful Mess

1:30 – 1st Adult Stomp

2:00 – 2:45 – Well Charged

2:50 – 2nd Adult Stomp

3:20 – 4:05 – Well Charged

4:10 – 4:40 – 3rd Adult Stomp

4:45 – 5:00 – Lucy Look-a-like Contest

5:00 – 5:45 – Well Charged

