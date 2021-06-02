Eye on the Lowcountry: First Time Patient Testimonial

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Two murder suspects who were captured last week in Chester County have been linked to an additional fifth murder in Tennessee, the Chester County Sheriff's Office confirmed with FOX 46 on Wednesday.

Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson have now been linked to a murder that occurred in Memphis, Tennessee on May 17, 2021, however, no charges have been filed yet. The crime occurred around 2 a.m. on a Monday.