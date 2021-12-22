Getting to know Executive Chef Robert McGrattan from Gabrielle at Hotel Bennett

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Life expectancy in the United States has seen its largest drop in nearly seven decades, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics.

According to the final 2020 data, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. dropped from 78.8 years in 2019 to 77 years in 2020, a difference of 1.8 years. This is the largest single-year decline since World War II when life expectancy fell 2.9 years between 1942 and 1943.