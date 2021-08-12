Houseplants 101: The best tips and tricks from Boone Hall Plantation’s lead gardener

Houseplants are a fun, relaxing hobby that many of us picked up during Quarantine of 2020. However, you may be noticing a few of your “plant babies” are drooping, losing leaves or even no longer with us (may they rest in peace).

If you weren’t blessed with a “green thumb,” Boone Hall Plantation and Gardens’ Lead Gardener Katie Dickson is here to help!











What Katie Dickson sees everyday as Lead Gardener of Boone Hall Plantation and Gardens!

Katie says the top reasons your plants might be dying include:

One terrible phenomenon that Living Local’s Katie Turner has experienced on many occasions is “root rot.” This basically means the plant’s roots have been suffocated (this can happen from poor soil conditions, fungi, etc.) and are beginning to break down.

Katie Dickson says one of the biggest causes of root rot is poor soil drainage. This typically happens when a plant is residing in a decorative pot without any drainage holes.

“The problem with planting a plant straight from the nursery into this [decorative pot] is that they typically don’t have drainage holes in the bottom. Unless you’re willing to get a fine drill bit and put your own drainage holes, a much simpler solution is just doing a pot within a pot.”

According to Katie, there are a number of houseplants that she deems as “beginner level.” These include any plants that are low-maintenance and will forgive you if you miss a few days of watering.

Some of her recommendations include:

Snake Plant (Sansevieria)

Pothos

Rubber Plants (Peperomia)

Succulents and Cacti

Air Plants

If you want to talk houseplants with Katie Dickson or tour her gorgeous gardens at Boone Hall Plantation, click here for more information!