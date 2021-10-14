‘It’s just amazing!’ Local woman receives free cataract surgery with Operation Sight

Operation Sight is celebrating it’s 10 Year Anniversary! The non-profit began in September 2011 with 3 ophthalmologists, Dr. John Boatwright, Dr. Paul Herring, and Dr. Kerry Solomon from Carolina Eyecare Physicians.

“It started as an idea that my partners and I had. Many of us go around and have mission work, I had just gotten back from a trip in Armenia, and thought ‘we do all of these things around the world – why aren’t we doing more to help people here in South Carolina?'” Dr. Kerry Solomon | Carolina Eyecare Physicians

The goal of Operation Sight is to help restore the vision of those who are uninsured or cannot afford cataract surgery. To make this happen, they have the help of over 80 active volunteers including Ophthalmologists, Optometrists, Anesthesiologists, eye care technicians, surgery schedulers, and other support staff.





According to the organization they have helped provide over 600 surgeries since the organization’s inception! Living Local was able to witness one of those surgeries and watch Pamela Austin receive the miracle that Operation Sight has provided to so many.

“Found out in December that I have cataracts and they told me I couldn’t drive anymore. I mean, when you’re going and you’re trying to cook food for yourself and you can’t read the recipe or you can’t read the directions on the bag. It’s been hard not being able to do for yourself. You get depressed,” she says.

The procedure took no more than 20 minutes to complete. In the blink of an eye (no pun intended!) Pamela was out of the operating room with a smile on her face.





“As soon as they pulled the drape off, I mean, it was so cloudy going in there! It’s bright now and it’s just amazing. It’s amazing what he had done in that little time,” says Pamela.

Because of Operation Sight, Pamela won’t have to miss 2 very special events coming up next year…

“My 2 oldest daughters are getting married and because of this I’ll be able to see it. My middle daughter went dress shopping and I went with her but I couldn’t see. And I was talking to my oldest last night and she said ‘mama once you get your surgery it’s time for us to go dress shopping because you’ll be able to see us.'” Pamela Austin, Operation Sight Patient

Operation Sight is working to meet their goal of 100 surgeries by the end of 2021. To learn more, click here.