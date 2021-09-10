Keeping Wildlife Wild: Why you shouldn’t feed dolphins & other aquatic friends

Here in the Lowcountry we are fortunate to admire an abundance of aquatic creatures. Whether you’re traveling by boat or enjoying the water from the shore, Charleston County Parks and the South Carolina Aquarium want you to know how to keep wildlife safe, happy and healthy all year.

Meghan Galipeau is the Visitor Engagement Training Coordinator at the SC Aquarium. She says that it’s extremely important to admire animals from a distance because they should be spending their energy on all the things they have to do to stay alive. Some of her tips include:

Be respectful of “No Wake Zones” Keep an eye out for slower moving animals such as sea turtles while you are boating Maintain a safe distance between you and your boat and the animal; shut off your engine and let them pass by safely before moving on Do not approach, feed or interact with dolphins. This could scare or injure them (especially if they have a calf with them) Pick up any and all trash when visiting the water. Charleston County Parks say they use the rule “pack it in — pack it out”

