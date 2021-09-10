Learning about “Body Contouring” with Southern Cosmetic Laser

Do you ever feel like your hard work in the gym isn’t quite paying off? Living Local sat down with owner Cindy McClure from Southern Cosmetic Laser to learn about one of her favorite treatments: Body Contouring. Using state-of-the-art technology, SCL can treat a number of “problem areas” and leave you more tightened, toned and confident!

Here’s a breakdown of the treatments they offer:

Evolve: “Inmode’s Evolve is the most advanced, state-of-the art Thermal Body Contouring Technology to TRIM, TIGHTEN, & TONE all at the same time. Evolve’s cutting-edge evolutionary technology can destroy fat, tighten skin and dramatically reduces the appearance of cellulite. Excellent treatment for muffin tops, abs, mommy tummy, inner or outer thighs, belly, arms, legs, knees and hips.”

Before & After 6 treatments of Evolve

Evoke: “Inmode’s Evoke is the first and only FDA cleared non-invasive Facial Remodeling treatment that offers tightening and lifting for facial rejuvenation and defining. This effective skin tightening treatment can help you achieve a more defined neck and jaw line with no downtime.”

CoolSculpting: “CoolSculpting is an FDA-approved non-invasive, “fat freezing,” procedure that targets unwanted fat bulges. The procedure has no downtime and permanently freezes away fat cells (cryolipolysis) that cause the unwanted bulges. Busy lifestyles make nonsurgical options such as CoolSculpting particularly popular. This treatment is not a weight loss solution, but is designed for body contouring and destroying smaller areas of fat. It’s ideal for men and women who are at or near their target weight but continue to experience resistant fat deposits on their flanks, abdomen, love handles and more.”





CoolMini for Neck: “CoolSculpting’s CoolMini is the #1 non-invasive fat-reduction treatment for the submental fat under the chin. Having a double chin can make people look older than their real age. CoolMini – simple fat freezing like the standard CoolSculpting, but with a small area handpiece that tucks perfectly beneath your chin. CoolMini is great for not just the chin (middle of neck) but also the right and left side of the neck below the jawline.”

Kybella for Neck: “Kybella is the only FDA approved injectable treatment that destroys fat cells for good! The active ingredient in Kybella is synthetic deoxycholic acid. Deoxycholic acid is a naturally occurring molecule in the body that aids in the breakdown and absorption of dietary fat. When injected into the fat beneath the chin, Kybella destroys fat cells, resulting in a noticeable reduction in fullness under the chin. Once destroyed, the body naturally metabolizes the fat cells over the next 8-12 weeks. Most patients require more than one treatment to obtain their desirable goal, however, the fat cells that are destroyed will not return and cannot accumulate anymore fat.”



Before & After Kybella treatments

