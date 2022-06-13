Sullivan’s Island’s beloved self-guided tour is back for their 23rd year! Art on the Beach 2022 is sponsored by Summer Realty and will take place on November 13th from 1:00-5:00. The event allows an inside look into stunning homes on Sullivan’s Island showcasing dozens of local artists and artisans. You can also sample cuisine prepared by local chefs along the way.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services in their mission to provide low-income clients with free civil legal assistance. Each year the team at Charleston Pro Bono is able to serve thousands of individuals and their families.

Tickets to Art on the Beach will sell out quickly, so click here to check availability. To learn more about Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services, click here.