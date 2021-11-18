Medical Monday: Getting to know athletic trainer Andy Russo!

Andy Russo is a new edition to the team of athletic trainers with East Cooper Medical Center. Their partnership with Lucy Beckham High School allows trainers like Russo assist multiple sports throughout the year.

Russo says his passion for athletic training began when he was in high school and being at Lucy Beckham has helped him feel like he is making a difference in the lives of their athletes.

“It’s really cool to be able to involve myself in the community here in Mount Pleasant with East Cooper and Lucy Beckham. To be at the ground level and help start some of these programs for these kids so they have somebody there and know they are well taken care of,” says Russo.

