Elise DeVoe is well-known around Chucktown as “Cookin with Booze.” As a professional food blogger and content creator, she knows a thing or two about a good cocktail.

In fact, during Quarantine of 2020 she started making some inventive boozy beverages at home…and she made one of those creations for us!

We’ll get straight to the recipe:

NOTE: The butterfly pea flower is the “secret ingredient” that makes the magic color change when mixed with the lime juice! There are a few butterfly pea flower infused spirits on the market, however, DeVoe recommends buying the powder online so you can choose whatever liquor floats your boat. (This also makes a fun mock-tail ingredient as well!)

