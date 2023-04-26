Did someone say road trip? Living Local made a visit to Lee’s Inlet Kitchen in Murrells Inlet, SC! They’ve been a local favorite for 75 years. Seriously, Lee’s is absolutely legendary and for good reason.

We sat down with Ashton DuBose, grand-daughter of Eford and Pearl Lee who founded the restaurant in 1948 (see trucks below). To this day, Lee’s Inlet Kitchen is still family-owned and operated with many of the same recipes passed down for generations.

“Eford” the Dodge “Pearl” the GMC

However, DuBose believes that a big reason why the restaurant has garnered so much success over the years is their ability to adapt to change. They’ve been able to find balance between tradition and fresh, creative ideas (like their pico de gallo infused tequila!)

Lee’s Inlet Kitchen makes their own infused tequilas and homemade margarita mix!

If you’re interested in dining at Lee’s, they’re open Monday through Saturday from 4:30pm to 9pm. Check out their website for the full menu and Facebook page to stay in the know on specials!