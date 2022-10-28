Mark your calendars for November 5th! Jump, Jive & Wail 2022 is going to be bringing down the house (or should we say bus shed?) at the Charleston Visitor Center from 7:30-11.

The talented students of the Charleston County School of the Arts Jazz Band will be performing all night long. This year’s theme is “Roaring Jazz” and 20’s attire is recommended. There will be food, drinks & several fun contests throughout the evening.

Dustin King, Director of Bands at SOA, says events like Jump, Jive & Wail are incredibly important to help fund the school’s band program.

“These tickets really help to buy new instruments, maintain our current inventory which can get expensive really quickly, purchasing new music — all those things to maintain financial responsibility throughout the year and be able to provide kids with quality equipment and good experiences,” says King.

