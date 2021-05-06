The Dental Implant Centre: “Great on 8” with Dr. Joe Gillespie

EDITOR'S NOTE: DHEC is now combining confirmed cases and deaths with probable cases and deaths in their daily reporting.

"A probable case is a case of COVID-19 and is treated the same way as a confirmed case," the agency said on Thursday. "While the wording for these cases that the CDC uses is “probable”, these are a case of COVID-19, and the isolation and quarantine recommendations and all other health actions are the same for an individual with a confirmed PCR test."