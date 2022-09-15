Come join the Neighbors Together Birthday Bash at Firefly Distillery, Thursday, September 15 from 7pm – 10pm! Each ticket includes a food voucher, while also benefitting Neighbors Together!

You’ll find food from Charleston’s hottest food trucks, live music with the Tapedecks, a live raffle, cornhole and much, much, more as Neighbors Together celebrates 39 years of serving neighbors in the Tri-county area.

Since 1983, Neighbors Together has provided food, clothing, medical care, sheltering, career guidance, financial assistance , legal assistance and other vital services to our neighbors

Tickets can be found HERE.