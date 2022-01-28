Treat yourself at the Spa at Hotel Bennett!

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The "Tiger King" received fewer years behind bars Friday during a resentencing hearing, but he will still spend more than two decades in prison.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was convicted in a murder-for-hire case involving animal welfare activist Carole Baskin, who, along with Maldonado-Passage, was featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”