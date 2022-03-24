LIVING LOCAL – We’ve been searching for the best treats across the Lowcountry! Our first stop: Daddy’s Girls Bakery. The beloved family-owned bakery offers delicious cakes, cookies, ice cream & of course their legendary “Charleston Chewies.”

Named after their twin girls, Nate and Chasity Brown founded Daddy’s Girls Bakery in 2011. Both the Brown family and their business has grown in ways they never expected over the last decade.

Photo by @anerisphotos

Nate Brown says that the recipe for the “Charleston Chewies” is all thanks to his aunt. The rich, chewy bars are packed with flavors of brown sugar and butter. If you haven’t tried them before – you’ve got to stop by the store!

Daddy’s Girls Bakery is located at 2021 Reynolds Ave., Suite 102-B, North Charleston, SC 29405. To check out their menu and learn about their new wine + cake decorating classes, click here!