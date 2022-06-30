MARK YOUR CALENDARS! August 19th-21st is the Ep-ix & Chill Convention at the Omar Shrine Temple in Mount Pleasant. More than 40 stars from Gilmore Girls, Pretty Little Liars, Gossip Girl, One Tree Hill, Friday Night Lights, The OC, Teen Wolf, A Walk to Remember, Hart of Dixie, the After series, Outer Banks & more will be ready to “chill” all weekend long!

This convention was created by fans FOR fans! There will be live concerts, meet & greets, photo ops, autograph signings and so much more. For a full list of attending celebrities, click here.

Tickets for the weekend are on sale now and can be purchased here.