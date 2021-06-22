12th annual Salute from the Shore happening July 4

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 12th annual Salute from the Shore is set to take place on July 4.

The event will be led by a C-17 from Joint Base Charleston and two F-16s from Shaw Airforce Base, followed by “vintage, civilian-owned and flown aircrafts.”

Aircraft will start at the North and South Carolina border around 1:00 p.m. and fly down the coast to Bluffton.

In addition to giving the public a chance to show appreciation for military personnel, the event gives pilots an opportunity to log flight hours.