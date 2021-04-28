Army Corps of Engineers building sand bar at Folly Beach to mitigate erosion

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District on Wednesday announced a pilot project to construct a sand bar at the northeast end of Folly Beach to help with erosion.

60,000 cubic yards of sand from the Folly River Navigation Project will be used to create the sandbar. Experts hope that sand from the sandbar will migrate onto the beach, thus combatting erosion.

Crews began placing the sand on April 26 and the project is expected to last through May.

