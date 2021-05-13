Beach Parking Bill heading to Governor’s desk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Bill S.40, also known as the Beach Parking Bill, is on its way to the desk of Governor Henry McMaster after passing a third reading in the State House.

If signed into law by McMaster, the bill will limit the authority of local governments to enact parking restrictions on state-owned rights of way. It stipulates that “parking on state highway facilities located in beach communities may only be restricted if [Department of Transportation] determines that the restrictions are necessary and issues an encroachment permit.”

It also “specifies that communities eligible for beach re-nourishment funds must provide free public beach parking but may also offer paid public beach parking, so long as the revenues from such parking are used for the operation, maintenance, preservation, or funding of public beach parking facilities, beach access, beach re-nourishment, traffic and parking enforcement, first responders, sanitation, and litter control and removal for beaches.”

The Charleston Beach Foundation issued a statement in response to the House’s passing of the bill, saying in part:

“We have full trust and faith in SCDOT that it will enforce this law which will ensure that everyone will be able to afford a day at the beach, and that there will be parking available to the general public on our state roadways that provide access to the beach.”