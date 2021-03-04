Beach parking discussion continues in IOP City Council

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms City (IOP) City Council on Thursday met to discuss a plan put forth by the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) for additional beach parking.

The plan would add angled parking along the non-ocean side of Palm Boulevard.

Several councilmembers expressed concern about making significant changes to the existing traffic pattern so close to the busy season.

They fear that unfamiliar parking patterns could create confusion and potentially lead to accidents.

No decisions were made at this meeting. The topic will be discussed again at the City Council meeting on March 23.