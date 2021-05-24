Beach Reach shuttle to provide free transport from Mount Pleasant to IOP

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The CARTA Beach Reach shuttle launches May 29 and will provide free transport from Mount Pleasant to the Isle of Palms (IOP).

The shuttle will run on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as Memorial Day and Labor Day, through September 6.

The shuttle will begin at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre at 9:15 a.m. and run periodically until the final drop-off at 6:05 p.m.

The IOP drop-off/pick-up point will be at the corner of 9th Avenue and Ocean Boulevard, adjacent to the public beach access. The final shuttle will leave from IOP at 5:35 p.m.

Mount Pleasant and IOP have agreed to fund the shuttle, making access to the island free for all riders.