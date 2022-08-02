SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Carolina-based vodka brand is kicking off its southern expansion with a beach sweep.

Via Blue Shark Vodka

Blue Shark Vodka originated in Wilmington, North Carolina. The company partners with the Atlantic Shark Institute to fund research on shark activity in the Atlantic Ocean.

As the vodka makes its way down the coast, the company is working to spread the word about its work. On August 14, Blue Shark Vodka is inviting Lowcountry residents to a Sullivan’s Island beach sweep, followed by drinks at Poe’s.

Guests are invited to meet in the parking lot of Poe’s at 10:00 a.m. for an hour-long sweep. After the clean up, Poe’s will be serving a special selection of Blue Shark cocktails.

According to Blue Shark, the vodka is uniquely distilled using “a non-GMO heirloom variety” of North Carolina-grown sweet corn. It’s bottled in hand-blown glass bottles with a glass shark figurine that appears to be swimming around in the bottom.

Click here for more information on Blue Shark, including where to purchase.