ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The 10th annual Carolina Children’s Charity Cornhole Tournament is happening Saturday at the Windjammer.

The event will feature a cornhole tournament starting at 3:00 p.m., followed by live music in the evening.

The Yacht Club will be on the Liquid Aloha Beach Stage and Headrush will perform inside immediately after. The doors for music open at 6:00 p.m.

To play in the cornhole tournament, teams must register online before 1:45 p.m. Saturday. Check in will run from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

No late check ins will be allowed.

Players must be over 18 or accompanied by a parent/guardian. Registration is $40 per two-person team.

Tournament participants will get free admission to the concerts.

Watching the tournament is free, but there is a $20 cover charge for anyone that comes in after 6:00 p.m.

The cornhole tournament is one of three major fundraising events for Carolina Children’s Charity, which serves Lowcountry children with birth defects and childhood diseases.

Over the past 34 years, the charity has helped over 4,100 children and provided over $4.6 million in assistance.