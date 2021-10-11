Carolina Children’s Charity hosting Cornhole Tournament and Band Blast

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Carolina Children’s Charity on Saturday will host the ninth annual Cornhole Tournament and Band Blast at the Windjammer.

The cornhole tournament begins at 3:00 p.m., followed by the Band Blast at 5:00 p.m.

Registration for the cornhole tournament is ongoing. There is a $50 fee per two-player team. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Participating bands include The Shakin’ Martinis, King Tide Rising, The Corrodatones, Scotty Oliver Band, Bluesphere, and South Strand Band.

Tickets are $10 at the door. Cornhole tournament participants get in free.

