CARTA changing IOP stop location for Beach Reach shuttle

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The CARTA Beach Reach shuttle is getting a new Isle of Palms (IOP) stop beginning this weekend.

Starting July 17, the shuttle will stop at 14th Avenue and Ocean Boulevard, which is closer to the county park, restaurants, and bathrooms.

CARTA Board of Directors Chairman, Mike Seekings, explained that the goal of the shuttle “is to continue to provide a fare-free service that connects residents of our region to the beach [and] the new on-island stop will allow [CARTA] to do that and will place riders closer to all of the great amenities Isle of Palms offers.”

The Mount Pleasant stop will remain at Towne Centre.

The free shuttle runs Saturdays and Sundays from 9:15 a.m. to 6:05 p.m. through September 6.