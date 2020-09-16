CARTA to test out IOP shuttle service

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – CARTA board members on Wednesday approved plans to test out a shuttle service to the Isle of Palms (IOP).

The service will be operated by CARTA and the Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG).

BREAKING: Members from today’s CARTA board meeting have approved a trial run for an IOP Bus Shuttle Service operated by CARTA and the BCD Council of Government. The shuttle will run hourly over the next four weekends, leaders will then decide on it long term. @WCBD — Riley Benson (@RealRileyBenson) September 16, 2020

The program will run for a trial period of four to six weeks. BCDCOG said that they are prepared to roll out the program as early as this weekend.

After the trial period, the success of the program will be evaluated and a decision will be made regarding long-term arrangements.

So far, the pickup point is expected to be the Mount Pleasant DMV off of Hungryneck Boulevard.

We are awaiting additional details regarding logistics.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.