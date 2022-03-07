CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District recently partnered with other organizations to conduct a survey of an endangered whale species off of the Charleston coast.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there are only around 350 North Atlantic Right Whales in existence.

Each fall, the whales travel to the warm waters near South Carolina and along the east coast for calving season. Because the whales tend not to venture too far offshore, they are especially susceptible threats posed by humans.

NOAA lists the greatest threats to the species as climate change, vessel strikes, and entanglements in things like fishing nets and wire.

The Army Corps of Engineers encourages boaters that spot whales to keep a safe distance.