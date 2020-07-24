Coastal Expeditions hosting “Flipper Float” to benefit sea turtles, SC Aquarium

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Sunday, Coastal Expeditions will host their second annual “Flipper Float,” a day in which all proceeds from paddle board and kayak sales will be donated to local marine life conservation efforts.

To help out even more, Coastal Expeditions is also hosting a Sea Turtle Care Center supply drive. Donations of rehabilitation supplies such as HE laundry detergent, dish soap, bleach, trash bags, and rubbing alcohol can be dropped off at all Coastal Expedition locations.

The Sea Turtle Care Center and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources work to rehabilitate injured sea turtles and release them back into the wild. Sea turtles are common in the Lowcountry, as they come to lay their eggs on our beaches. However, “all seven species of sea turtle are listed as threatened or endangered – a reflection of the growing issues surrounding coastal development and climate change.”

The benefit is taking place at Coastal Expedition’s Shem Creek and Isle of Palms locations from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Reservations are required, and can be made every half hour. Coastal Expeditions says that they expect to sell out.

Pricing is as follows: