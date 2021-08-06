Court sides with IOP City Council in case against Tidal Wave Watersports

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A magistrate court ruled on Friday in favor of the City of Isle of Palms (IOP) in a dispute with Tidal Wave Watersports.

The case called into question whether Tidal Wave Water Sports, which previously operated out of the IOP Marina, was given proper notice of the city failing to renew its lease.

Tidal Wave’s owner, Michael Fiem, insisted that the lease renewed by default when the city failed to tell him that it would not be renewed.

The court determined otherwise, saying the city was within its rights.

Fiem said that the judge in Friday’s trial would not allow all evidence to be presented. “In anticipation of this, we had already filed an appeal to have it moved to Circuit Court where we will be allowed to present all of the evidence,” he added.

According to City Administrator Desiree Fragoso, the city will be serving an eviction notice in the coming days.

Editor’s note: This story is developing and will be updated.