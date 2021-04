ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Country music star Dierks Bently is coming to the Isle of Palms for a May 11 beach concert at The Windjammer.

Bently is visiting dive bars as part of his High Times & Hangovers tour.

The concert will be held outdoors on the Bud Light Seltzer Beach Stage. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show starts around 7:00 p.m., according to The Windjammer website.

Tickets go on sale to the public April 30.