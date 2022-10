ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) and Isle of Palms Fire Department (IOPFD) are working Friday night to put out a power pole that has caught on fire.

According to IOPPD, lines are down and one has caught fire in the area of Cameron Boulevard and 34th Avenue.

People are asked to avoid the area as IOPPD says it is unsafe.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.