SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Dunleavy’s Pub is inviting the Lowcountry to start 2023 with a splash at their 20th annual polar plunge.

The pub will open at 9:00 a.m. New Year’s Day, with the pre-plunge party starting around 11:00 a.m.

At 1:30 p.m., the group will walk to the beach ahead of the 2:00 p.m. plunge.

All proceeds will benefit Special Olympics South Carolina (SOSC).

