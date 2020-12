SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Dunleavy’s Pub is working to keep parking free on Sullivan’s Island.

The restaurant put out a petition urging the government to allow cars to park on public roadways and rights of way for free.

Registered Sullivan’s Island voters are encouraged to stop by the pub and sign the petition.

The petition needs the support of at least 15% of registered voters in order for an ordinance to be submitted to Town Council.

A copy of the petition is below: