First sea turtle nest of the season found in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) on Wednesday discovered the first sea turtle nest of the season on Seabrook Island.

Volunteers spotted tracks from the mother turtle leading back to the dunes where they found her nest.

SCDNR is hoping for a successful turtle season, which runs from May 1 to October 31.

Despite the challenges of 2020 for humans, sea turtles fared well with 5,560 nests laid in South Carolina. 2019 was a record year for sea turtles in South Carolina, with 8,795 nests laid.

South Carolina beaches are home to four species of sea turtles, all of which are endangered or threatened: loggerheads, greens, Kemp’s ridleys, and leatherbacks. Loggerhead nests are the most common in South Carolina.

To help ensure a successful sea turtle season, beachgoers should remember to clean up trash, fill holes, and turn beachfront lights off.