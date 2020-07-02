Folly Beach adopts noise ordinance requiring music, events that draw crowd, end at 9pm

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Folly Beach has adopted an amendment to Ordinance 11-20, “requiring businesses to end music and events that draw a crowed at 9:00 p.m.”

The amendment states that “during the duration of this emergency order, businesses shall not allow live entertainment, including but not limited to bands, DJ’s, karaoke, bingo, trivia, contests, or other crowd drawing activity after 9:00 p.m.

The amendment also explicitly outlines powers given to the City for the duration of the state of emergency:

Prohibit or disperse any congregation or gathering of three or more people in any public area, if the group is determined to pose or potentially pose a threat to public health

Close in whole or in part any public beach access points if it is determined that such action is necessary

Cite persons engaging in outdoor exercise or recreational activities, including on the beach, when no minimum of six feet is maintained (unless all presenta are members of the same household)

charge persons for failing or refusing to comply with any lawful order or direction of any law enforcement officer

These amendments come as many beach communities fear an influx of people over the upcoming July Fourth weekend.