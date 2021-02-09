Folly Beach extends mask ordinance, passes first reading of smoking ban

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Folly Beach City Council on Tuesday voted to require masks as long as there is a governor-declared state of emergency and passed the first reading of the smoking ban.

The mask order ties mask requirements to Governor Henry McMaster’s declared state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the proposed smoking ban, smoking would be prohibited on the beach and at beach access points. This includes cigarettes, other tobacco products, and vaping products.

In the ordinance, “smoking shall be defined as the carrying or holding of a lighted or activated pipe, cigar, cigarette, electronic smoking device, or any other lighted or activated smoking product or equipment used to burn any tobacco product, plant, or any other combustible substance.”

Councilmembers framed the problem as one of litter as well as one of public health. City code enforcement personnel will be tasked with enforcing the provisions, should the ordinance pass.

As the ordinance stands, violations would be met with a fine of $25 for the first violation, $50 for the second, and $100 for the third.

The ordinance must pass an additional reading before it takes effect.