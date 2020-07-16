Folly Beach implements additional restrictions to mitigate COVID-19 spread

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Folly Beach on Thursday announced that further measures are being taken to slow the spread of COVID-19. In addition to extending existing Emergency Orders to September 14, the City will implement parking restrictions to limit capacity on the island.

According to a press release from the City, effective Friday, July 17, all public parking will be restricted, EXCEPT:

Public parking (paid and unpaid) on Arctic Avenue is still available

All paid parking spaces are available along the Washout, paid parking lots, and Arctic Avenue (private lots are reminded that price gouging restrictions are in effect statewide)

Residents with current resident parking decal

Vehicles belonging to rental guests may be parked in the ROW in front of their own rental with a copy of a valid booking contract displayed in the windshield

Vehicles may park in the commercial zoning district between 6pm and 6am, although existing paid parking zones and times remain in effect

Vehicles parked in a marked ADA parking space with valid ADA decal or license plate

Previous measures extended to September 14 include a mask requirement (unless seated at a restaurant), a 9:00 p.m. curfew for live music/events, and “the cancellation of special events and city sponsored recreation activities.”

Beachgoers are prohibited from gathering in groups larger than three people (unless from the same household) and are required to maintain a distance of six feet from other groups.