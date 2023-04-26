FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- Do you enjoy living on or visiting Folly Beach? Now is your chance to spread the word as Folly is nominated for USA Today’s ‘Best Beach in the South’ award.

The annual 10Best Readers’ Choice awards allow people to weigh in on their favorite spots across the country, including hotels, vacation destinations, restaurants, and more.

This year, Folly Beach is one of 20 nominees in the category which highlights the “warm waters, soft sands and multitude of activities” of beaches along the southern coastline.

Nicknamed the “Edge of America,” Folly Beach is a 12 square mile barrier island packed with shops and restaurants that is known for its laid-back “surfer-dude vibe.”

Another South Carolina beach, Huntington Island State Park, was also named as one of the nominees.

Voting for the ‘Best Beach in the South’ award closes on May 22 at 12:00 p.m. You can vote up to once a day here.

The winning beaches, as determined by public vote, will be announced on June 2.