FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The first annual island-wide Folly Beach Spring Clean is happening April 3.

Residents and beach lovers from all over the Lowcountry are invited from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. to clean up the island. Volunteers will cover the whole island, except for the beachfront.

According to a press release, “there will be ten check-in spots spread out on the island from the Lighthouse to the County Park that start at the beach access points and make their way across the island to the river and marina.”

After the cleanup, volunteers will receive a wristband that provides a discount at Lowlife Bar, Planet Follywood, The Washout, The Crab Shacks, Tidal Moon Coffee, and Sunset Cay Marina.

