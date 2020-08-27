Group protesting beach parking files as legal entity, serves demand letters to Sullivan’s Island and Folly Beach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Area Public Beach Access and Parking group began on Facebook as a platform for beach visitors to protest parking restrictions implemented to reduce capacity at local beaches amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday, it had evolved into Charleston Beach Foundation, a CPA 501c3 legal entity officially registered with the Secretary of State.

The foundation served Sullivan’s Island and Folly Beach Demand Letters, in hopes of coming to an agreement without legal action. In a post on the group, and administrator said “we are hopeful that they will meet our demands and further action will not be required.”

The post went on to say that the group is planning on taking their concerns to the State Legislature, urging laws be “enacted to address the long-term parking issues.”

Currently, Sullivan’s Island is still preventing visitors from bringing umbrellas, chairs, and coolers onto the beach.

Folly Beach has reduced parking capacity and is implementing heavy vines for violators.

The Isle of Palms has recently relaxed some parking limitations, and discussions to convert some currently free spots to paid parking are underway.